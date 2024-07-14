StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
CPSH stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.28.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
