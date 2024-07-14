StockNews.com Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE:GEF opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 3.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Greif by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Greif by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

