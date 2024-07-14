StockNews.com Downgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Miller Industries Price Performance
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $61.87.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
