StockNews.com Downgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Miller Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.