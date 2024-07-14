StockNews.com Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

