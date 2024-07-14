StockNews.com Upgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Hold

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

SJM stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

