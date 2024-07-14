StockNews.com Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Buy”

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MITK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,240,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 78.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

