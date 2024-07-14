Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,517.54

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $22,517.54 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.01 or 0.05316929 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

