Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $147,362.89 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0176584 USD and is up 39.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

