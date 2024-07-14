Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.88

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $16.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 957 shares changing hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sturgis Bancorp
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.