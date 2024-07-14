Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.88

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $16.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 957 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

