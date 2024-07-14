Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. 699,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,615. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.