Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHO. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

