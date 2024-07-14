Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 6,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

