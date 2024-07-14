Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Up 107.0% in June

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the June 15th total of 45,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 161,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.68 million.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.