Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $101,800,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $89,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Trading Up 2.3 %
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
