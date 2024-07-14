Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $101,800,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $89,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BN traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,398. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $46.14.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.