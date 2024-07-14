Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 334,277 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Organon & Co. by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after buying an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 140,626.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 489,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 489,381 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

OGN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,736. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

