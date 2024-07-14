Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,025 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $226,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 508,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.44, a P/E/G ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

