Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 408.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.61. 1,031,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,056. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.15.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

