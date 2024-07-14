Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,252 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

CCEP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 998,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

