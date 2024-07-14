Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,651. The company has a market capitalization of $906.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
