Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.96 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5,817.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 208,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,328,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

ESE traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

