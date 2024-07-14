Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 1,925,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

