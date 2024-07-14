Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 537,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 54.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

