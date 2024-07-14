Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $7 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 72.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 48,975 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 395,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $67.19. 1,969,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,385. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.