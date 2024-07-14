Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $8.54 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. 2,129,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

