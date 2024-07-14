Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,015 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. 33,133,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,296,640. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

