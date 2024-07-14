Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 733,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 643,731 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 313,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 21,563,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,484. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $938.32 million, a PE ratio of 204.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

