Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 94,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $55.54. 3,309,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.