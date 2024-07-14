Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 94,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $55.54. 3,309,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.