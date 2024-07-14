Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.