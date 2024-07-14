Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.34. 2,294,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.