Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.31. 552,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,958. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

