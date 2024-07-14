Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 678,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,340,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.