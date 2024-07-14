Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,917,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $119,036.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,272 shares of company stock worth $7,981,517. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. 3,437,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.