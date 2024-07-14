Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,075. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 1.04.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

