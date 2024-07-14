Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442,683 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.2% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 9,394,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

