Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 27,728 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 518,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,354. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

