Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $12.57 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.38. 510,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,991. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

