Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 685,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRIM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.