Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $23.30 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,297,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.1% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,546.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

WEC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.