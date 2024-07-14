Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after buying an additional 97,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 853,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.