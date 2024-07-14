Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. NetEase makes up 0.6% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,298. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

