Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,518 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $71,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,558. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.