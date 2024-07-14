Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Sells 65,935 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,935 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 436.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 168,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 55,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,857,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710,112. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

