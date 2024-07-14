Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 1,318,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

