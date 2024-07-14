Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 401,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

