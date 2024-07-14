Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

IDA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,503. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

