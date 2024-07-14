Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,709 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SMG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $63.55. 970,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,038. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

