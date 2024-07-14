Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Quanex Building Products worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.5 %

NX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 444,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,276. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $923.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

