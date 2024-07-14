Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,357 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock remained flat at $38.20 during trading on Friday. 3,809,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile



Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

