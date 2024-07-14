Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of ZimVie worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 267,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,638. The stock has a market cap of $509.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

