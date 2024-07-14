Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. 929,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

